Key events in Kerala today: Onam khadi fair, Kalagramam play, music programme on Aug 2
In Brief
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Multiple commemorative events are taking place across various locations, honouring figures like U Kesavan Nadar, Prof. M.K. Sanu, and actor Thilakan.
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Several exhibitions and fairs are scheduled, including the 'Art to Heart Art Exhibition', an 'Onam Khadi Fair', and a 'Dental Expo'.
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Community events such as essay writing competitions, student police cadet project anniversaries, and free eye check-up camps are being held.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Vattiyoorkkavu SPS Library: U Kesavan Nadar Commemoration and Essay Writing Competition, 9:30 am.
- Peroorkada SAP Parade Ground: Student Police Cadet (SPC) Project Anniversary Celebration and state-level inauguration of the SPC Toofan Week observance by Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 8:00 am.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Pattom Mundassery Memorial Library and Cultural Study Centre presents a new book reading: 'Vichitra Ramayanam'. Presentation by Dr. P. Soman, 4:30 pm.
- Poojappura Unni Nagar Residents Association Hall: Poora Vanitavedi (Women's Forum) monthly program, 4:30 pm.
- Kottaykkakam Karthika Thirunal Auditorium: Prof. C.G. Rajagopal Commemoration, 5:00 pm.
- Bharat Bhavan: Federation of Film Societies of India, Kerala Chapter, Biennial General Body Meeting, 10:30 am.
- Thumba St. Xavier's College: Vaibhav Six Challenge, 10:00 am.
- Chala Sabhavathi Kovil: Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha's 'Sangeetharchana' (Musical Offering) featuring Vignesh M. Santhosh, 6:00 pm.
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Art to Heart Art Exhibition, 11:00 am.
- Palayam LMS Compound: Onam Khadi Fair organised by the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board in association with approved Khadi institutions, 10:00 am.
- Nalanchira St. Mary's Orthodox Church: 39th Orthodox Convention inaugurated by Dr. Geevarghese Mar Yulios Metropolitan.
Kollam
- Sports Club: Thilakan Foundation Award ceremony, 10:30 am.
- Kottaykkakam NSS Karayogam: Ramayana Month observance and Family Gathering, 5:00 pm.
- Parippally Puthenkulam Isyan Sports City and Convention Centre: Rotary International District ‘Sakhyam’ Seminar, 1:00 pm.
- Sopanam Auditorium: Kalagramam Play, 6:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kuttikalude Library Thaalam Auditorium: Singer Mohammed Rafi Commemoration. Musical evening by Atma Pattukootam, 5:00 pm.
Kochi
- Chavara Cultural Centre, near South Metro Station: Prof. M.K. Sanu Commemoration. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, commemorative speech by MP Abdussamad Samadani, 3:00 pm.
- T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre, near Ernakulam Boat Jetty: Prof. M.K. Sanu Commemoration and Award Presentation, organised by Prof. M.K. Sanu Cultural Centre. Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan to present the award, 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam South SNV Sadanam Auditorium: 'Sanu Smriti' (Sanu Remembrance) organised by SNV Sadanam Trust Ernakulam, with participation from T.J. Vinod MLA, former ministers K. Rajan and P. Rajeev, and Mayor V.K. Minimol, 3:00 pm.
- Sahodara Soudham, A.K. Seshadri Road: Conclusion of the Atmopadesha Shatakam Study Class and Prof. M.K. Sanu Commemoration Conference, led by Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust President Swami Sachidananda, 3:00 pm.
- Palarivattom SNDP Kanayannoor Union Hall: SNDP Yogam Sree Narayana Employees Forum Union Conference, 3:00 pm.
- Kadavanthra Yuvajana Samaj Hall: Free Eye Check-up Camp organised jointly by Kadavanthra Yuvajana Samaj and Lotus Eye Hospital, 9:30 am.
- Kacheripady Vimalalayam Convent: One-day Word Proclamation and Healing Ministry led by Marian Intercessory Prayer Group, 9:30 am. Honoring Mons. Mathew Elanjimattom and Mons. Mathew Kallingal, 11:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Karaoke Singing Competition, 11:00 am. Honoring Edappally Senior Citizens Forum, 5:00 pm. Conference and Prize Distribution by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Institute, 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam BTH: Release of the novel 'Ravana Chidambaram' by P.N. Heena, KSRTC Chief Legal Officer and writer, presented by S. Hareesh, 3:30 pm.
- Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: 'Homage to Janakiyamma' and an 'Open Mic Singing' session, 5:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Islamic Youth Centre: Water Conservation Quiz organised by Eco Commons Environmental and Human Rights Collective, 8:00 am.
- Nalanda: Wisdom Education Board Madrasa Management Conference and Dedication of 14 completed houses under the Housing Project, attended by MLAs P.M.A. Sameer and V.K. Faisal Babu, 9:00 am.
- Himayathul Islam Higher Secondary School: District Sub-Junior and Junior Fencing Championship, inaugurated by P.K.V. Abdul Azeez, 10:00 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Dental Dealers Association Dental Expo, 10:00 am.
- Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, near Civil Station: Onam Khadi Fair 2026, 10:00 am.
- Vellimadukunnu JDT Islam Convention Centre: National Clinical Toxicology Conference organised by IQRA Hospital, 10:00 am.
- Alakapuri: Actor Thilakan Commemoration Committee State Workers' Meet, inaugurated by actor Vinod Kovoor, 10:30 am.
- Hotel Gokulam Grand: Association of Phono Surgeons of India, Kerala Chapter State Conference, Capsicon-26, inaugurated by AOI State President Dr. M. Suresh Kumar, 10:40 am.
- Art Gallery: Outdoor Advertisers Association presents an art exhibition by 26 artists, 11:00 am.
- MSS Auditorium: SDPI District Representative Assembly, 2:00 pm.
- Chalappuram City Service Bank Auditorium: NCP (SP) District Convention, with a reception for State President P.M. Suresh Babu and participation by P.C. Chacko, 2:30 pm.
- Beach Freedom Square: Live Painting and Music event to raise funds for artist Shiju's bone marrow transplant treatment, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan, 3:00 pm.
- Kinassery High School Hall: Residents Association Empowerment Workshop and inauguration of the 'Operation Toofan Narco Hunt' Anti-Drug Campaign, organised by the Kinassery Ward Residents Association Coordination Committee, attended by V.K. Faisal Babu MLA, 3:00 pm.
- Eranjikkal Karannoor UP School: Kaippurathu Palam Fest 2027, Organising Committee Meeting, 4:00 pm.
- Town Hall: M.K. Arjunnan and S.P. Venkatesh Commemoration and Live Musical Program, organised by Sunrise Music Club, 5:15 pm.
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