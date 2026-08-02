Finding the right balance between technology and real life is one of the biggest challenges for modern parents. Today, we see two extremes: children who grow up without ever touching a screen, and those who spend several hours glued to digital devices. To help parents navigate this, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in the US has formulated practical screen time guidelines. As one of the first countries to witness the widespread impact of personal technology, these expert recommendations are highly relevant for families worldwide.

Toddlers under 18 months

For infants under 18 months, pediatricians recommend keeping screens completely out of sight. The only exception to this rule is video chatting with family members. For toddlers aged 18 to 24 months, if parents choose to introduce digital media, they must ensure the content is of high educational quality and co-view it to help their child process what they see.

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Children aged two to five years

For preschoolers, screen time should be strictly capped at one hour per day. Parents should prioritise high-quality educational programmes and watch them together with their children. This co-viewing allows parents to explain the concepts and help children connect what they see on screen to the world around them.

Children aged six and older

For school-aged children, consistent boundaries must be established. While they can be allowed a little more flexibility, parents must ensure that digital media does not compromise physical play, schoolwork, social interactions, or sleep. A child should never be allowed to skip outdoor games or lose sleep just to watch television or play video games.

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Establishing screen-free zones

One of the most effective strategies is to implement a strict screen-free rule for the entire family during specific times, such as dinner or car journeys. Establishing these zones promotes healthier face-to-face communication. Most importantly, parents must lead by example by putting their own devices away during these designated family times.

Smart guidelines for social media

Delaying social media usage until a child is at least 13 years old remains a highly recommended approach. Before granting access to social platforms, it is crucial to educate children about digital citizenship, online etiquette, and the potential risks of the internet. Teach them the value of protecting their privacy and establish clear rules to ensure a safe, monitored, and positive online experience.