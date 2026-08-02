The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has invited bids to retrofit air-conditioning units in up to 100 of its buses as part of a phased plan to modernise its fleet.

According to the tender document, the state-run transport corporation will initially retrofit air-conditioning systems in 10 of its existing 12-metre buses. Based on an assessment of their performance, the project will be extended to as many as 100 buses.

The selected agency will be responsible for designing a suitable air-conditioning system, taking into account the buses' operating load, service conditions and suitability for India's tropical climate. The scope of work also includes supplying high-quality components of a uniform brand and carrying out the necessary modifications to the existing buses.

The tender also specifies that the cooling temperature should be adjustable, with a minimum cooling setting of 17°C. Air-conditioning vents must be adjustable for each row of passenger seats as well as the driver's seat to enable individual airflow control.

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The body modifications will include changes to the driver's cabin partition, luggage carrier and other structural components to ensure proper air sealing and the efficient operation of the air-conditioning system.

The successful bidder will also be required to provide a minimum two-year replacement warranty covering manufacturing and retrofit-related defects. In addition, the contractor will have to provide a four-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) for the retrofitted air-conditioning units after the warranty period expires.