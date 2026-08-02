Kollam/Chavara: The sprits of the fishermen who were thrilled to set sail in their fishing boats after the trawling ban ended were dampened by the fierce monsoon and the rough seas. The Shaktikulangara and Neendakara harbours that usually get drowned in the buzz and hubbub of the fishermen, customers and the auctioneers were unusually silent for the first time in 38 years since trawling ban came into existence. Moreover, this is the first time in history that boats have not returned with bounties of catch, the next day after the trawling ban ended.

The coastal hamlets erupted in joy and even celebrated with fireworks as more than 100 boats got ready set sail into the seas at midnight on Friday. However, the unexpected winds and the giant waves prevented the boats from setting sail. Although around forty big vessels had set sail by braving the violent waves that lashed them, they couldn’t start working in the rough seas. Meanwhile, more than 30 vessels returned to the harbour and are safely anchored at the pulimuttu (breakwater).

Only one vessel that managed to catch some kazhanthan prawns (Indian prawns) and karikkadi (small marine prawns) has returned to Neendakara harbour. The prawns were sold for ₹300 and ₹220 per kilo respectively. The fishers were able to earn just ₹80,000 which is a meagre sum, considering the exorbitant fuel costs and other expenses. Arogya Matha, a small fishing vessel owned by a Kavanad Aravila native had returned with the catch that was not enough even to cover the fuel costs.

Meanwhile, the vessel won ₹10,000, a cash prize given by various individuals to the boat that returns first after the trawling ban. Besides, another boat had returned to the Shaktikulangara harbour after an employee on board got injured. Although two more vessels returned to Neendakara, neither of them managed to get a good catch. Small boats didn’t set sail yesterday due to the tricky weather and also because the fishers were disheartened by the accident. Meanwhile, lots of vehicles from across the state are lined up in front of both the harbours since Friday noon to transport fish to different parts of Kerala. Some of them have left as the availability of fish was scarce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, more vessels have gone to the sea for fishing last evening from Neendakara harbour. As today is Sunday, boats and big fishing vessels will set sail only by evening. Fishermen are hopeful that the harbours will spring back to life by Monday when the rains subside and the skies get clearer.