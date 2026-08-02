Two Tamil Nadu natives trapped at Palakkad waterfall; rescue operation underway
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Two individuals from Tamil Nadu, Bhanupriya (40) and Bharath (35), have become trapped in the currents of a waterfall in Vadakkenchery, Palakkad.
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One person, Bharath, is reportedly trapped about 60 feet below the waterfall and is responsive, while the other, Bhanupriya, has been spotted on the opposite side but her condition is unknown due to the inaccessibility of the location.
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Rescue operations are currently underway, with Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police actively involved in the efforts.
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Two Tamil Nadu natives are trapped in the currents of a waterfall in Vadakkenchery, Palakkad, on Sunday.
Bhanupriya (40) and Bharath (35) are part of a group of friends who reached the spot for a leisure trip, Vadakkenchery police said. Bharath is employed at an IT park in Coimbatore, police added.
"We assume they came with colleagues, but they are unable to provide the duo's personal details at this time. More will be ascertained once they are rescued," police said.
"The waterfall is located deep inside a forest area. Bharath is trapped about 60 feet below the waterfall and is responsive. Fire and Rescue Services personnel are trying to reach him. Bhanupriya has been spotted on the other side of the waterfall, but we are unable to determine whether she is responsive as the location is inaccessible," police said.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police are at the spot, and rescue operations are underway.