Idukki: In a major anti-narcotics operation, Thangamani police arrested seven youths and seized 8 kg of ganja from a house at Eettithoppu here during a midnight raid.

The arrested have been identified as Thomas (23) of Kochumattathil, Eettithoppu; Albin (20) of Cheruvkaalayil, Chembakappara; Jins Mon (24) of Manimalakkunnel, Nankuthotty; Vimal (21) of Kammattikkal, Melechinnar; Shiltu (23) of Kunnumpurath, Kochuthovala; Sharath (23) of Pulpparakkal, Ashramampady, Thovala; and Noble (22) of Kariyelil, Thekkinakanam.

The accused were arrested around 12.45 am on Monday from Thomas's residence at Kochumattathil in Eettithoppu.

During interrogation, the accused told investigators that they had sourced the ganja from the Ernakulam region and were selling it locally. Police said the group had been under surveillance for several months before officers carried out the raid.

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The operation was led by Thangamani Sub-Inspectors Biju Baby, C V Satheesh and P D Xavier, along with Civil Police Officers Jomon Kurian, Mathew Thomas, Abin K Soman, Shanavas Khan and Jithin Sunny. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.