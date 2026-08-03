Key events in Kerala today: Poetry meet, student award ceremony, khadi silk fair on Aug 3
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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A significant number of political figures, including the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and MPs K. Muraleedharan and Shashi Tharoor, are scheduled to attend various events across multiple locations.
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Several events are focused on community engagement and cultural activities, such as a Municipal Agricultural Project inauguration, a poetry meet, a book discussion, and a Thiruvathira performance.
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There is a noticeable emphasis on addressing social issues, with a program against drug abuse and a debate on 'Hashtag Politics' highlighted.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thaikkad Bharat Bhavan: Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to attend Prem Nazir Suhrut Samiti's journalism award distribution. 5:00 PM
- Kananakkunnu Palace: Distribution of Priority Household (PHH) ration card. V.D. Satheesan (Leader of Opposition), K. Muraleedharan M.P., and representatives from the State Anti-Narcotics Authority to attend. 10:00 AM
- Panavila Hotel S.P. Grand Days: 17th CSC Day celebration. V.D. Satheesan to attend. 10:00 AM
- Sree Theatre: DayavBai Foundation inauguration. V.D. Satheesan to officiate. 6:30 PM
- Press Club: Poetry Meet and Book Discussion by Thanima Cultural Collective. 4:00 PM
- Nanthanavanam Panakkad Hall: Discussion as part of the state convention of Survey Field Staff Organisation. 12:00 PM
- Kesari Memorial Hall: Journalist K M Basheer Memorial, Minister K. Muraleedharan to attend. 4:30 PM
- Oriental Research Institute and manuscript library, Karyavattom campus: Inauguration of International seminar by Salar Mohan Kunnummel. 10:00 AM
Kochi
- Palarivattom Rajarajeshwari Hall: Honouring of Senior Citizens and Student Award Ceremony, organised by Corporation Division 33. Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman and Mayor V.K. Minimol to attend. 4:30 PM
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Cochin Kalabhavan program against drug abuse. Inaugurated by Minister P.C. Vishnunath; Uma Thomas M.L.A. to preside. 5:30 PM
Kozhikode
- Civil Station Gandhi Ashram Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan: Onam Khadi Silk Fair. 10:00 AM
- Art Gallery: Art Exhibition by 26 artists, organised by the Outdoor Advertisers Association. 11:00 AM
- Town Hall: State Conference of Central Govt. Pensioners Association. Inaugurated by former Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan at 3:00 PM. Seminar at 5:00 PM.
- Vedi Auditorium: Experience Sharing and Review by participants of the Jantar Mantar protest. 3:00 PM
- Idiyangara Yuva Sahithy Samajam: Monday Debate on 'Hashtag Politics'. 7:15 PM
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