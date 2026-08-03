The Indian automotive market is a unique beast. It possesses an immense scale capable of attracting the world’s largest manufacturers, yet presents a fiercely competitive environment that can intimidate even the most established players. Embracing both this challenge and the massive potential, several international car brands are currently gearing up to establish their presence in India. From domestic giants venturing into manufacturing to cutting-edge global electric vehicle startups, here are the new automotive brands set to make their Indian debut soon.

JSW Motors: Gearing up with a major offensive

The JSW Group is making a strategic entry into the Indian automotive space through its new venture, JSW Motors. While JSW currently operates in India via its joint venture with MG Motor, the group plans to establish JSW Motors as an independent brand. The company has laid out an ambitious roadmap to launch 15 new models in the country within the next four years. To accelerate this transition, JSW has partnered with Chinese manufacturer Chery, and plans to introduce badge-engineered versions of Chery's popular vehicles. The brand is expected to launch its first vehicle in India during the upcoming festive season, which will likely be a rebadged version of the rugged Jetour T2 SUV.

Additionally, JSW Motors is eyeing the launch of the Chery iCar V23, a retro-styled all-electric SUV. It comes with 59.93 kWh and 81.76 kWh battery options, offering impressive driving ranges of 401 km and 510 km respectively. Another model in the pipeline is the Jaecoo J5, a mid-size electric SUV poised to rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. The J5 features an electric motor producing 210 hp and 288 Nm of torque, paired with a 60.9 kWh battery that delivers a range of 460 km. JSW may also bring the Chery Tiggo 8, a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol SUV designed to challenge the Mahindra XUV700, alongside the Exeed Exlantix ET, a premium luxury electric SUV featuring battery packs ranging from 66 kWh to 97.6 kWh.

Genesis: Hyundai’s luxury arm eyes India

Hyundai’s premium luxury brand, Genesis, has set its sights on India as part of a global strategy to introduce 26 new models by 2030. Rumours suggest that Genesis will make its official entry into the Indian market by 2027. The brand’s first offering is expected to be the GV80 SUV, whose sleek Coupe version has already been trademarked in India. Sporting the brand's signature crest grille and twin-line LED headlamps, the GV80 is a head-turner. In international markets, the luxury SUV is available with multiple powertrain options, including a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 3.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a powerful 3.5-litre supercharged engine.

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Leapmotor: Affordable and premium EVs via Stellantis

Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor, founded in 2015, is also prepping for an Indian foray. The brand is entering the country through a strategic partnership with Stellantis Group, the parent company of automotive giants like Jeep and Citroen. Leapmotor plans to address both the budget and premium EV segments in India with a diverse lineup.

Leading the charge is the Leapmotor T03, an entry-level electric hatchback aimed directly at the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. Despite its compact footprint, the T03 is expected to come packed with premium features like a touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, a minimalist cabin layout, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech. It houses a 37.3 kWh battery pack offering a range of 265 km on a single charge. For the mid-size SUV segment, Leapmotor will introduce the C10, a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra BE6, sporting a 69.9 kWh battery pack with a 420 km range. Another highly anticipated model is the B10 SUV, which offers 56.1 kWh and 67 kWh battery variants with a maximum range of up to 434 km.

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Slate Auto: The quirky, modular American EV startup

Backed by e-commerce giant Amazon, US-based EV startup Slate Auto has been making waves globally with its minimalist, no-frills modular design philosophy. The company has already filed design patents for its electric pickup truck and SUV models in India, hinting at a future launch.

Slate Auto’s vehicles stand out for their unconventional approach to automotive design. Instead of integrated infotainment systems, the dashboard features docks allowing users to plug in their own smartphones or tablets to act as the primary interface. Furthermore, the vehicles leave the factory finished exclusively in a standard grey shade, allowing buyers to customise their rides with personalised colour wraps and body panels. Crucially, the vehicles are built on a modular platform, enabling the body to be easily converted from a five-seater SUV to a utility pickup truck. While Slate Auto is currently focusing on its US launch, India remains a key destination on its global roadmap.