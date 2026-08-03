Alangad: The panchayat authorities have been urged to allot the Scheduled Caste commercial unit building that was built using the SC Fund by the Karumaloor panchayat under its People’s Plan project in 2005 – 06, for the applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

Scheduled Caste – Tribe Samyukta Samiti demanded to dismantle the illegal constructions on one side of the building that allowed the nearby hotel to utilize the structure, and also to ensure a proper commutable path and sufficient opportunities for the applicants.

The Samiti conducted a protest declaration convention at Karumaloor against the panchayat ruling samiti’s apathy towards the SC – ST communities and to urge the authorities to refrain from taking any retaliatory actions against them.

The samiti has decided to present their problems to the panchayat ruling samiti and also to submit a charter of rights. The samiti members stated that the organisation will conduct protests and demonstrations if their demands are brushed aside.

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Convenor AM Suresh, joint convenor CA Haridas, KV Shaji Karichira and OC Susheelan spoke at the convention presided by Samyukta Samiti Chairman CA Chandran.