In the wake of torrential rains in the State, and with an orange alert declared in 12 districts, Chief Minister VD Satheeshan is expected to visit Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

Pathanamthitta is one of the worst-affected districts in the State, with its main towns, Ranni and Aranmula, completely flooded. Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh, who is currently in charge of the district, had earlier said that there were around 1,669 relief camps in the district alone. This year, the situation has escalated far beyond the 2018 floods.

Abin Varkey and Pazhakulam Madhu, Aranmula and Ranni MLAs respectively, had earlier appealed for immediate help from the government regarding the situation in these places. Following this, fishing boats from Kollam were being sent to the flood-affected places.

The Chief Minister will assess the situation in the district and interact with those affected by the floods. A cabinet meeting is also slated on Tuesday to decide on necessary relief measures.