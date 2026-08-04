Thrissur: The Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple introduced its Virtual Queue booking facility on Tuesday morning to ensure a smooth and hassle-free darshan for devotees.

Devaswom Chairman A V Gopinath officially inaugurated the facility around 6.30 am near the entrance to the Bhagavathy temple at the East Nada.

Despite intermittent rains, over 100 devotees availed the service during the first slot between 7 am and 8 am, with around 1,800 devotees booking slots up to 1 pm on the first day.

Currently introduced on a trial basis, the Virtual Queue facility will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Devotees can book hourly slots between 7 am and 1 pm and from 4 pm to 5 pm, with entry strictly capped at 300 pilgrims per hour. A dedicated queue line has been arranged for Virtual Queue holders at the northern end of the queue Complex at the East Nada.

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To ensure entry, devotees must report to the venue at least 30 minutes before their scheduled slot. They are required to carry a printout of their online booking receipt alongside the same government-issued photo ID used during registration, which must be presented to the security personnel for verification.