In Kerala, traditional herbal medicine has deep roots, with many households cultivating a miniature pharmacy in their backyards. Among the array of flora, few have gained as much traction recently as Chamaecostus cuspidatus, popularly known as the 'insulin plant'. Believed by many to mimic the effects of insulin in lowering blood sugar levels, this vibrant green shrub has rapidly transitioned from an exotic specimen to a backyard staple across the region.

Originally native to the tropical rainforests of eastern Brazil, the insulin plant was introduced to India roughly two decades ago. Today, it serves a dual purpose in many gardens—prized equally for its therapeutic reputation and its striking aesthetic, marked by lush, spiralling leaves and fiery orange-red blossoms.

A natural aid for blood sugar and health

The primary appeal of the insulin plant lies in its leaves. Rich in corosolic acid, the plant is believed to stimulate insulin production and help stabilise blood glucose levels, offering support for those managing diabetes. Beyond blood sugar management, the leaves are also consumed to aid digestion, boost immunity with natural antioxidants, and help regulate blood pressure by acting as a mild diuretic to eliminate excess sodium from the body.

Representative image. Photo Credit:Sanjiv Shukla/istockphoto.com

How to consume and cultivate

To reap its benefits, many choose to chew fresh, thoroughly washed leaves in the morning. Alternatively, the leaves can be dried in the shade, ground into a fine powder, or brewed as an herbal tea. Cultivating the plant is relatively straightforward. It thrives in warm, humid climates with temperatures ranging between 21 and 38 degrees Celsius. While it prefers partial shade over direct sunlight, it requires moist, organic-rich soil with a pH of 6 to 7, and regular watering to keep the soil consistently damp but not waterlogged.

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The hidden catch: An aggressive garden invader

Despite its medicinal utility, gardeners are increasingly raising alarm bells over its growth habits. The insulin plant propagates aggressively through underground tubers. Once it takes root in moist, fertile soil, it spreads with relentless vigour. If left unchecked, it can quickly colonise large swathes of a garden, choking out native plants and disrupting the local micro-ecosystem. Even if you attempt to cut the plant back, new shoots will quickly emerge from any tubers left behind in the soil. To manage this green invader, gardeners must completely excavate the root system and actively control its spread.

Disclaimer: The medical information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and should not be treated as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified physician or healthcare provider before incorporating new herbal remedies into your diabetes management plan.