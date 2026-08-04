Manjeri: Fulfilling a long-standing demand of passengers for better coordination of bus services and improved connectivity, the KSRTC station master's office has resumed operations at Kacherippadi in Manjeri.

Inaugurating the office, M Rahmathulla MLA said steps had been taken to introduce more halting services from the town and that efforts would be made to address the travel difficulties faced by passengers. Manjeri municipality chairman Vallanchira Abdul Majeed presided over the function.

All KSRTC buses operating through the town will now be coordinated through the office. During the initial phase, the office will function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the timings to be extended based on passenger requirements. Six tracks have been allotted for the time being.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Majeed said the municipality was ready to provide facilities for night-stay services once they were allotted.. Arrangements would also be made for night passengers at the Ahmed Kurikkal Memorial Centre. The office will be equipped with a telephone facility, seating arrangements for passengers and an updated timetable.

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The reopening of the office fulfils a long-standing demand of passengers, including the Passenger Association, who had been seeking better facilities and more efficient bus operations from the town.

Municipal Vice-chairperson Beena Joseph, standing committee chairpersons Zakir Vallanchira, K P Ummar, M V Aboobacker, Rizwana Sadiq and Shaniba Faisal, councillors Pulikkal Rahmath, Zubaida Zakir, Mecheri Fathima Tasni, Poonthottathil Nousiya, A P Ismail, Vallanchira Bushrabi, Jayashree Shankaran, Rajina Mannayil, T Sreeja, K M Huwais, Sulaikha Jaleel, K M Hussain, Fathima Suhra, P Nishanth, E Naheema, Shakira Latheef, Sushitha Prakash and Sabana Saleem, Transport Officer Anas, Controlling Inspector M Sajith Kumar and Station Officer C K Mohammed Kutty were present.