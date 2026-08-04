The bustling fishing harbours of Kollam, especially Shaktikulangara, are coming alive once again. Following the lifting of the 52-day annual monsoon trawling ban, boats have started returning to the shores laden with highly sought-after varieties of 'Kanava', 'Kilimeen', and shrimp. With a welcome break in the heavy rains and turbulent sea winds, a larger fleet of boats has ventured into the waters, promising a steady supply of fresh seafood in the coming days.

Following the end of the trawling ban, fishing boats that were unable to venture out at night due to heavy rains and rough waves at Shaktikulangara in Kollam made a daring journey into the sea around midday.

Around 50 fishing boats docked at the harbour on Monday morning. Their catches primarily consisted of premium varieties locally known as Onakkanava, Otukanava, and Olakanava, alongside Kilimeen and Uluva meen. Traditional fishermen also reported better hauls of Karikkadi and Kazhanthal shrimp. Because these initial trips did not extend into the deep sea, the overall volume of fish arriving at the harbour was moderate, which in turn pushed auction prices to highly profitable levels for the local fishermen.

During the morning auctions, a single basket of Kilimeen (weighing between 35 and 40 kg) fetched between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000. Karikkadi shrimp was priced at ₹150 per kg, while the premium Kazhanthal shrimp commanded rates between ₹240 and ₹260 per kg. Among the squid varieties, Olakanava topped the charts at ₹700 per kg at the harbour, followed by Pekanava at ₹500 per kg and Otukanava at ₹450 to ₹460 per kg. As weather conditions improved by evening, a larger number of boats and traditional country crafts set out to sea, raising hopes for an even bigger catch by the weekend.