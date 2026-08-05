Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey sustained injuries in a road accident at Puthenpeedika, Omalloor, in Pathanamthitta, on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred when the car he was travelling in collided with another. The MLA was returning home after participating in flood relief activities in his constituency.

According to the Pathanamthitta police, the MLA was accompanied by his driver, Vishnu, and two others, Jerin and Arun, when the collision took place. All four sustained injuries in the accident.

They were initially rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta for further treatment. "None of the injuries is believed to be serious, and all those injured are in a stable condition," police said.

The impact has left both vehicles damaged. The driver of the other car is seeking treatment in a private hospital. According to the police, he was the only passenger in the car when the accident took place.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident and carried out preliminary inquiries. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collision.

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While the MLA sustained injuries to his ribs, his driver Vishnu suffered injuries to the neck. The other two passengers, Jerin and Arun, suffered injuries to their left shoulder and face, respectively.

An FIR has been registered under sections 281, which deals with rash or negligent driving on a public way, and 125, which punishes acts that endanger human life or personal safety, with 125(a) and 125(b) specifying penalties when simple hurt or grievous hurt is caused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).