In the face of devastating floods, some people wait for rescue, while others build the means to rescue themselves and their community. For the residents of Karanthur in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, Salim Karetodikayil has emerged as that beacon of hope, steering his personal wooden boat through inundated streets to transport stranded neighbours to safety.

Following heavy monsoon rain, the Punoor River overflowed, leaving large swathes of Karanthur completely waterlogged. With roads submerged and basic connectivity cut off, residents of isolated pockets like Ettakkund, Parakkadavu, Thaikkandi Kadavu, and Edakkuni Thazham found themselves trapped in their homes. That was until Salim arrived with his boat, navigating the rising waters to ferry people to the mainland and the Karanthur market.

Salim's path to becoming the village's unofficial life-saver began during the Kerala floods of 2018. An areca nut trader by profession, Salim lost his entire stock during the disaster when floodwaters swept through his home. To evacuate his family back then, he had to frantically arrange for a boat from outside. It was a harrowing experience that left a lasting impact.

"I decided to buy a boat after the 2018 floods," Salim recalls. "I realised that if a similar crisis struck again, having a boat would not just help my family, but could also be a lifeline for everyone in our neighbourhood."

A former local volleyball player and karate practitioner, Salim has always been actively involved in community welfare. His rescue missions are supported by the local Dolphin Club, alongside a dedicated network of youth and voluntary organisations working tirelessly to manage the crisis.

Today, Salim's photograph—steadying his oars in the flooded lanes of Karanthur—is a common WhatsApp status among local residents, a testament to a community's gratitude for a man who turned his own past loss into a shield of protection for his neighbours.