Malappuram: The Department of Mining and Geology has decided to constitute a special squad to curb illegal mining activities in Malappuram district, following allegations that unauthorised excavation contributed to the major landslip that occurred near Panakkad recently.

Mining and Geology Department Director Dr K Harikumar issued an order directing the formation of the squad to inspect illegal mining activities across the district and initiate action. The squad will function under the leadership of Deputy Director of Geology Ibrahimkunji and Geologist Subesh Thottiyil.

According to the order, officials concerned have been directed to inspect all instances of illegal mining in the district, take necessary action and submit a report within three days. A vehicle will be hired exclusively for the squad, while the district office of the Mining and Geology Department will provide the required assistance.

Meanwhile, the director has sought an explanation from the district geologist regarding the circumstances that led to the major landslide at Panakkad. The move follows reports alleging that the unauthorised removal of soil and rocks had contributed to the landslide.

The district geologist has been directed to submit an explanation within 24 hours.