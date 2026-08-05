Malappuram: An Instagram vlogger who drew widespread criticism for making an offensive remark against journalists caught in a landslip at Panakkad has apologised. The vlogger, Nizam, had said that the journalists involved in the incident “should have been buried under the soil,” triggering strong protests from the media fraternity.

Following the controversial remark, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) lodged a complaint with the Malappuram District Police Chief, demanding stringent legal action against the vlogger. The union alleged that the remarks were intended to deliberately spread hatred in society and pose a threat to the lives and safety of journalists.

In an apology video posted on Tuesday night, Nizam expressed regret over his comments. He said he apologised to the cameraman and his family if his words had caused them hurt or distress.

Nizam had made the controversial remarks through an Instagram video message on Monday, the day the landslip occurred. He shared footage of journalists recording the incident and made the remarks while referring to them.

The landslip occurred when a large volume of soil and rocks slid down from a hillside onto the Panakkad–Vengara Road in Malappuram. People at the site ran in different directions, helping avert a major tragedy.

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Kairali TV cameraman Jayesh Villodi sustained minor injuries while running to safety from the landslide site.

The disaster occurred near a site where construction work had recently begun. Journalists and local residents were present in the area when the soil and rocks came crashing down onto the road.