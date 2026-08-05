A 39-year-old man from Kerala died after collapsing while at work in the UK on Friday evening. Leslie K John, originally from Kutti Vadakkethil in Chandanappally, Pathanamthitta, had been living with his family in Wembley for the past five years.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm while Leslie was at his workplace. Emergency medical services responded promptly, and paramedics attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved. Preliminary reports indicate that he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Leslie worked in the procurement department at Kelly Communications in the UK. He is survived by his wife, Sunisha, and his parents, Koshy and Hilda Koshy.

His body has been kept at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow while the family completes the necessary legal and administrative formalities in the UK. Once the procedures are completed, his mortal remains will be flown to Kerala.

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The funeral and burial will be held at his native place in Chandanappally. Leslie's family are parishioners of St George Orthodox Valiapally, Chandanappally.

His sudden demise has left friends, colleagues and members of the Malayali community in the UK in shock, with many expressing their condolences to the bereaved family.