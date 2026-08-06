The Ernakulam district administration, in association with the Kerala State IT Mission, is launching AI-ERA (Ernakulam Revolutionising Administration), an initiative aimed at transforming Ernakulam into Kerala's first AI-literate government district.

AI-ERA seeks to equip government officials with foundational knowledge and practical skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), while promoting the responsible, secure and effective use of the technology in public administration. The initiative is expected to improve administrative efficiency and enhance the speed and quality of public service delivery.

The project will be inaugurated at 10.30 am on Thursday at the Park Centre Hall, Infopark, Kakkanad, by Higher Education Minister Roji M. John. District Collector Priyanka G, heads of various government departments, senior officials, representatives of the Kerala State IT Mission and other dignitaries will attend the event.

As part of the project, a dedicated AI Studio will be established at the Ernakulam Collectorate. The facility will host year-round training programmes for government officials, covering topics from basic AI concepts to advanced AI tools.

The training will include prompt engineering, data analysis, cybersecurity and AI applications in governance, enabling officials to integrate AI into day-to-day administrative functions and improve service delivery.

According to the district administration, AI-ERA marks a significant step towards building an AI-enabled governance system. By encouraging the responsible adoption of emerging technologies, the initiative aims to create a more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric administration while positioning Ernakulam as a model district for AI-driven governance in Kerala.