Call for better healthcare

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned social activist Daya Bai has strongly demanded that Kasaragod be given top priority if Kerala is allotted an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Daya Bai Foundation, she urged Chief Minister V D Satheesan to actively intervene in the matter to ensure the endosulfan victims of the region finally get the comprehensive medical care they deserve.

Daya Bai pointed out that families affected by the endosulfan tragedy currently have no choice but to travel to Mangaluru for specialised treatment, where they are often subjected to severe financial exploitation by private healthcare institutions. Setting up an AIIMS in Kasaragod would offer a permanent lifeline to these struggling families, she added.

Assurances of support

Responding to the plea, V D Satheesan assured her that the demand would be addressed with the utmost seriousness and empathy. Paying rich tribute to the activist, he described Daya Bai as a selfless warrior who abandoned all personal comforts to fight for the marginalised and downtrodden.

He emphasised that all promises made regarding the rehabilitation of endosulfan victims must be strictly fulfilled, ensuring that no child is deprived of essential medical treatment due to a lack of resources. He also extended full support to the newly formed foundation, stating that assistance would be provided to establish its offices anywhere across the state.

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A tribute to a life of service

The event, held at the Sree Theatre, also featured the screening of a feature film based on Daya Bai’s inspiring life, directed by Sreevarun. During the function, the official logo of the Daya Bai Foundation was launched, with the Chief Minister presenting it to Minister Anoop Jacob.