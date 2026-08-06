Erattupetta in Kerala's Kottayam district is showing the world what resilient community action looks like. In the wake of devastating flash floods, a massive network of local volunteer organisations has risen to the occasion, earning widespread praise for their relentless recovery efforts. Initiated in the early hours of August 1, these rescue and rehabilitation operations continue unabated, not just in Erattupetta town but across neighbouring panchayats also.

Volunteers remove silt in Erattupetta town. (Photo: Manorama)

From cleaning mud-filled houses to chlorinating wells, these selfless groups have become the backbone of the region's recovery. Organisations such as Team Nanmakkootam, Team Emergency, Team Rescue Force, Ideal Relief Wing, White Guard, Welfare, and Eelaf, alongside various youth clubs and charity wings, have worked tirelessly under the coordination of the Erattupetta municipality.

A group of volunteers clean a well in Vattakkayam area of Erattupetta. (Photo: Manorama)

The true strength of Erattupetta lies in its powerful social network. This integrated system of local groups ensured that the town did not crumble under the sudden impact of the deluge. During the initial hours of the crisis, volunteers evacuated stranded families from their homes and helped shop owners shift valuable merchandise to safety. As floodwaters carried heavy logs and debris that choked local bridges and exacerbated the flooding, it was these volunteers who braved the currents to clear the blockages.

A worker cleans a wall at Vattakkayam. (Photo: Manorama)

With kitchens flooded and families left without basic amenities, a severe food shortage loomed over the region. The volunteers quickly addressed this by setting up community kitchens, ensuring that hot meals reached every affected household. Moving beyond immediate rescue and relief, specialised teams have also stepped up to repair damaged domestic electrical appliances, helping families get back on their feet.

The local business sector has been hit extremely hard, suffering losses running into crores of rupees. However, the merchant community is already on the path to recovery, with trade associations designing financial aid packages to support affected shopkeepers. This local effort is further bolstered by the global Erattupetta diaspora, with expatriate forums actively contributing to rehabilitation funds.

Under the leadership of Municipal Chairman VP Nazar, Erattupetta has established a golden standard for disaster response. Through rapid coordination and active public participation, the town has proved that even the most daunting crises can be overcome when a community stands together.