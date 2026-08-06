With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued heavy rain across Kerala, the district collectors of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday.

The holiday will apply to all educational institutions, including anganwadis, professional colleges, tuition centres, coaching institutes, special classes and religious study classes in the four districts.

However, residential educational institutions in Wayanad and Kannur have been exempted from the holiday. The Wayanad district collector has directed the heads of these institutions to ensure the safety of students.

In Kottayam, Kannur and Kasargod, all scheduled examinations will be held as planned despite the holiday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for eight districts in Kerala on Friday, while the remaining six districts have been placed under a yellow alert. The orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad have been placed under a yellow alert.

The rainy spell is expected to continue until August 12, with a heavy rainfall warning remaining in effect until Saturday.