Kottayam: Three schoolboys displayed remarkable courage by rescuing 19 cows of a dairy farm trapped in floodwaters in Kottayam early Sunday, after repeated pleas for help reportedly failed to elicit a response from authorities. The rescued cattle belong to PR Prakash of Rajabhavanam, who runs Pachi's Dairy Farm near Moscow Junction.

According to Prakash's family, floodwaters had entered the cowshed during previous monsoons as well. To prevent a recurrence, the shed had been raised to a higher level. However, the unusually rapid rise in water levels on Sunday morning inundated even the elevated structure, leaving the animals stranded.

The family said they sought assistance from local authorities to rescue the cattle, but were informed that the necessary facilities were unavailable to move such a large number of animals.

With the situation worsening, Prakash's son, Adikeshav, a Class 10 student of MGM Higher Secondary School, Lakkatoor, decided to take matters into his own hands. He called two of his friends from the neighbourhood, Aswin Sumesh of Edathumnadayil and Joyash Joseph of Kanjiramattathil, a Plus One student at the same school.

The three boys entered the floodwaters and swam alongside the cattle, guiding all 19 cows through nearly 400 metres of inundated terrain to safer ground at Thuruthelkavala. The rescue operation was completed without any injuries to the students or the animals.

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The cattle are currently being sheltered at Thuruthelkavala, a junction on the Kanjikuzhi-Eranjal-Thiruvanchoor Road, until floodwaters recede.

The students' timely intervention has drawn appreciation from local residents, who hailed their presence of mind and courage in preventing what could have been a major loss for the dairy farmer.