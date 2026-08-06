In a stunning display of skill, grit, and driving prowess, Malappuram's premium off-roading collective, the KL 10 Offroad Club, conquered the treacherous jungles, steep cliffs, rushing rivers, and deep slush of Goa to register historic victories at the legendary Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India. Widely considered one of the top five toughest motorsport events in the world and the absolute pinnacle of off-road challenges in the country, this year's edition saw the Kerala-based off-roaders walk away with champion trophies across multiple categories, alongside the prestigious overall first runner-up spot.

The gruelling event, held from 26 July to 1 August, saw a fierce lineup of 62 teams hailing from all parts of India, putting both man and machine through the ultimate endurance test over seven punishing days of competitive stages.

Triumph in the modified and extreme classes

Representing the club in the modified class for vehicles with engine capacities between 1600cc and 3010cc, Pattambi-native TP Shehin Sha and his co-driver P Muhammed Nabeel from Kodoor, Malappuram, drove their customised rig to a resounding category championship. The duo's stellar coordination and mechanical precision also earned them the highly coveted overall first runner-up spot across all categories in the entire competition.

Dominance in the diesel extreme category

The victories kept coming in the high-stakes extreme category. In the class for heavy diesel engines above 3010cc, PP Benzier from Vengara and CK Nasar from Mankada put on an absolute masterclass to secure the championship. Meanwhile, Perinthalmanna's Mahboob Karuvadi and Karuvarakundu-native CK Shafi battled hard in the 1611cc to 3010cc extreme diesel class to cross the finish line as the second runners-up, solidifying the Kerala club's dominant position at the national event.

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A mechanical battle behind the scenes

The RFC is not just a test of driving skills; it is a war of mechanical ingenuity and logistical preparation. Due to the unforgiving nature of the obstacle-ridden tracks, the competitors set off from Kerala prepared for any mechanical emergency, even carrying entire spare engines and gearboxes in large transport trucks. The support crew and mechanics travelled with self-sustained mobile kitchens to fuel the team through remote forest tracks. The grit of the crew was on full display when one of their vehicles suffered a complete gearbox failure mid-stage. Undeterred, the mechanics successfully replaced the entire unit right on the active, muddy track to keep the team in the race.

Decoding the RFC classes

The Rainforest Challenge features different vehicle classes tailored to varying levels of mechanical modifications. The 'extreme' category permits heavily modified vehicles designed to negotiate seemingly impossible obstacles, while the 'modified' class features rigs with regulated and limited modifications. For standard off-road enthusiasts, the 'stock' class consists of factory-built, unmodified vehicles. Points are accumulated across multiple challenging special stages on various terrains over seven days, and the team with the highest aggregate score is crowned the champion.