The Idukki District Collector has ordered the immediate suspension of operations at the zipline adventure tourism facility operated under the control of MM Lambodaran, brother of former minister and CPM leader MM Mani, for allegedly violating disaster management restrictions.

The action was taken after the facility continued operating despite a rain-related safety ban imposed across the district. A police case has also been registered in connection with the violation.

The adventure tourism venture, Highrange Zip Line, is registered in the name of Lambodaran's wife, Sarojini. Authorities said the establishment had previously violated similar restrictions. Citing repeated breaches of the law, the District Collector directed that the facility remain closed until further orders.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had earlier suspended all tourism and adventure activities in the district to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of visitors amid adverse weather conditions. However, officials received information that the zipline installed across a river between Iruttukanam and Ambazhachal in Anaviratty Village, Devikulam Taluk, was functioning and allowing tourists to participate in adventure activities from the afternoon of August 3, 2026.

Following the complaint, Adimali Sub-Inspector Rashid PM visited the site and halted the operation of the zipline.

A case has been registered at Adimali Police Station against the owner, Sarojini of Mundakkal, under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Sections 125 and 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Officials also pointed out that during an inspection on June 11, 2026, the Deputy Director of Tourism had reported that the zipline was operating in violation of safety regulations and posed a threat to tourists. The report recommended legal action, and directions had been issued to the District Police Chief to proceed accordingly.

The District Collector, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has ordered that the establishment remain closed until further notice. The Idukki District Police Chief and the Devikulam Tahsildar have been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement of the order.