Before a crucial school exam or when trying a brand new activity, it is incredibly common for children to say, "I just cannot do this." Our natural, loving instinct as parents is to offer immediate reassurance by saying, "Of course you can!" with a reassuring pat on the shoulder. However, child psychologists warn that this reflex, meant to boost confidence, might actually do more harm than good. When we rush to correct their fears with forced positivity, we might unknowingly be making things worse.

The hidden danger of forced optimism

According to renowned child psychologist Dr Annie Simpson, when parents insist "you can do it" to a child who is genuinely afraid or overwhelmed, it can create a sense of emotional disconnect. Instead of feeling encouraged, the child feels misunderstood and ignored. This suddenly doubles their burden. Now, they are not only dealing with the task they dread, but they must also navigate the frustration of feeling disconnected from their parents.

Three psychological reframes to try instead

To help children process their fears rather than masking them, parents can adopt three simple phrases that offer emotional validation while gently guiding them forward:

1. 'You cannot do it yet, but you can learn'

Shifting the focus from "I cannot" to "I cannot do it yet" introduces the concept of a growth mindset. It reassures children that their current struggle is temporary. It validates their present difficulty while reminding them that skills are built over time through effort and patience.

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2. 'It is alright if you do not feel like doing it, let's just make a start'

Often, the hardest part of any task is simply overcoming the initial hesitation. By acknowledging that their reluctance or anxiety is entirely normal, you show your child that you understand their feelings. Once they feel heard, they are far more likely to take that first step with you by their side.

3. 'What is the very first step we can take?'

Large school projects, complex assignments, or new hobbies can look like insurmountable mountains to a child. The key here is to shrink the goal. Instead of demanding they complete a massive task all at once, break it down. For instance, rather than saying, "Get your school project finished today," you could suggest, "Why do we not start by choosing a fun title together?" This lowers the barrier to entry and builds positive momentum.

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Building lifelong resilience

By shifting our parenting approach from empty reassurance to active validation, we teach our children how to navigate life's inevitable obstacles. Over time, children internalise this supportive dialogue. When faced with future challenges in adulthood, they will no longer instinctively retreat with an "I can't" attitude. Instead, they will calmly pause and ask themselves what first step they can take to solve the issue. True confidence is not built on false promises of easy success, but on equipping children with the tools to tackle difficulties step by step.