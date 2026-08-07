In a heartwarming moment that has touched the hearts of many, 23-year-old C Raji, dressed in her crisp police uniform, stood tall and offered a proud salute to her mother, Radha, at the passing-out parade of the Women Police Battalion in Menamkulam, Thiruvananthapuram. This gesture was far more than a ceremonial respect; it was a deeply emotional tribute to a single mother who fought a relentless battle against poverty to secure her daughter’s future.

For Raji, a member of the Mavila community from Chalingal in Periye, Kasaragod, the khaki uniform represents years of silent sacrifice. "This uniform carries the scent of my mother’s sweat," an emotional Raji shared after the ceremony. "She braved severe hardships and extreme poverty to get me here. This uniform, earned by walking through the embers of adversity, is worth far more than gold to me."

A battle against all odds

Radha’s journey of struggles began shortly after Raji was born, when her husband abandoned them. Left with an infant daughter, Radha made a quiet resolve to raise her child with dignity, refusing to let severe illnesses, financial distress, or social hardships break her spirit. Working as a daily-wage labourer, she earned a meagre income that served as the sole lifeline for her small family.

Despite the odds, Radha ensured that Raji received a good education. Raji completed her schooling at the Government Higher Secondary School in Periye and went on to earn a degree in Economics from Periye SN College. When higher education pathways seemed to close due to their financial plight, Radha only worked harder. Witnessing her mother’s relentless grind, Raji channelled her energy into preparing for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations, determined to ease her mother’s burden.

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Triumph of perseverance

The path to success was not easy. When funding her coaching fees became nearly impossible, local well-wishers, including former Pullur Periye panchayat president CK Aravindan and Radha's relatives, stepped in to help. Their faith in Raji was well-placed; she did not just qualify for the police force but also secured top ranks in the PSC's Beat Forest Officer and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) selection lists. Raji ultimately chose to join the police force, beginning her rigorous training at the Menamkulam camp on 15 November last year.

The grand passing-out parade was attended by Radha, Raji’s uncle Manoj, and other relatives who had travelled all the way from Kasaragod to witness this momentous day. As the dignitaries, including Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, took the salute, Radha stood in the crowd, her eyes brimming with tears of joy. "I am deeply grateful to everyone who stood by us during our darkest times," said Raji, overwhelmed with emotion.