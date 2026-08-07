Night travel along the MC Road through Kalady will face restrictions as the existing Sree Sankara Bridge is set to close for urgent repair works from 8 August to 14 August 2024. The Public Works Department (PWD) will enforce a complete traffic ban on the bridge between 10 pm and 6 am during this period to execute essential maintenance.

The decision was prioritised during a high-level meeting convened by Roji M John MLA at the Ernakulam Collectorate. The meeting set a strict deadline of 15 January 2027 for the completion of the new parallel bridge, while ordering that repairs on the current bridge be finalised before the Onam festival. The MLA instructed officials to formally notify the police department to streamline the traffic regulations.

Traffic diversions and alternative routes

To minimise commuter inconvenience during the night closures, authorities have laid out comprehensive route diversions. Heavy vehicles travelling from the Angamaly side along the MC Road must detour via Aluva and Perumbavoor to proceed further, with the same route applicable for the return journey.

Routes for light vehicles and airport travellers

Light vehicles coming from Angamaly can take a left turn at Mattoor near Kalady, proceeding via the Malayattoor-Kodanad Bridge and Vallam to reach their destinations, and vice versa. Meanwhile, vehicles heading to Cochin International Airport from Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor have been advised to take a left turn at Vallam Junction, located between Perumbavoor and Kalady. They can then proceed via the Vallamkadavu-Parappuram Bridge and Kanjoor to reach the airport, which will also serve as the return route.

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To make the most of dry spells during the ongoing monsoon, authorities have been directed to expedite the tarring, tiling, and structural maintenance of the existing bridge and its approach roads. The review meeting was attended by MLAs Manoj Mootherdan, TJ Vinod, Deepak Joy, and Shibu Thekkumpuram, along with Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka and Additional District Magistrate K Manoj.