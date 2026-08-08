Major drug bust in Nagampadam

In a major breakthrough ahead of the Onam festival season, the Kottayam excise department's Operation Thunder has led to the arrest of a Rajasthan native with 1.65 kg of ganja. The accused, identified as Maksood Khan, 47, from Jaipur, was intercepted by the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Squad during a heightened security sweep in the region.

The arrest was made under the supervision of excise inspector R Darshak. Officials revealed that the anti-narcotics squad has stepped up vigilance across transport hubs and key border corridors in the district to curb the influx of contraband ahead of the festive holidays.

Caught near railway station

The suspect had reportedly arrived at the Kottayam railway station and was walking towards the Nagampadam area when he caught the attention of the excise team. Officers were conducting routine vehicle patrols and pedestrian profiling in the vicinity when they noticed Khan behaving suspiciously. Upon stopping and searching his baggage, the team recovered the package of cannabis hidden inside.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and will be produced before the court. The operation was successfully executed by a team comprising excise inspector R Darshak, assistant excise inspectors B Anand Raj, grade preventive officers PS Shyamkumar and Praseed PP, civil excise officers TA Yesudas and Dibeesh KC, woman civil excise officer Priya, and driver Vibin Joy.