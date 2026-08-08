Kochi: United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law Michael Boulos reached Kerala for a private visit on Saturday.

Boulos, who is married to Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump, and landed in Kochi, was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, officials told PTI.

Boulos is learned to have also visited Alappuzha during the day. He is said to have gone a cruise of the backwaters and also to watch the trials by snakeboats for the forthcoming Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

Though some media reports claimed that Boulos met Chief Minister V D Satheesan, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) denied the reports, PTI said, adding that however, officials had confirmed that Satheesan met with the US ambassador at Kochi.

"It was an official meeting. Any other report in this regard was wrong," a government source told PTI.

"Michael Boulos has been friends with Ambassador Gor for nearly a decade. He is visiting India for the second time this year to see his friend. He is here in his personal capacity, not on an official visit," an American Embassy official told PTI.