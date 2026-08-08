Vizhinjam-Balaramapuram railway line included in PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan
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The Vizhinjam-Balaramapuram railway line, crucial for cargo movement to Vizhinjam International Seaport, has been incorporated into the Central Government's PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
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Indian Railways will be responsible for the train operations of the new railway line.
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The proposed Vizhinjam-Balaramapuram railway line, designed to facilitate cargo movement from the Vizhinjam International Seaport, has been included in the Central Government’s PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The development was confirmed by the Railway Minister in the Rajya Sabha in response to a query raised by PP Suneer, MP.
This critical infrastructure project is being implemented under a dedicated agreement between Southern Railway and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL).
Responsibility for construction and operations
Addressing questions on whether the national transporter intends to take over the construction of the link, the Minister clarified that train operations will remain under the purview of Indian Railways. However, as per the current agreement, the responsibility for the construction and subsequent maintenance of the railway line rests solely with VISL.