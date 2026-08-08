The proposed Vizhinjam-Balaramapuram railway line, designed to facilitate cargo movement from the Vizhinjam International Seaport, has been included in the Central Government’s PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The development was confirmed by the Railway Minister in the Rajya Sabha in response to a query raised by PP Suneer, MP.

This critical infrastructure project is being implemented under a dedicated agreement between Southern Railway and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL).

Responsibility for construction and operations

Addressing questions on whether the national transporter intends to take over the construction of the link, the Minister clarified that train operations will remain under the purview of Indian Railways. However, as per the current agreement, the responsibility for the construction and subsequent maintenance of the railway line rests solely with VISL.