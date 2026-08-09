Arjun Nayaki, the notorious history-sheeter who was arrested by the police today, has been remanded in judicial custody by the Kutthuparamb magistrate. He has been remanded for 14 days and will be shifted to the Thalassery sub jail.

Ayanki had been on the run after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered over alleged threats against the Kothamangalam Station House Officer. Police officers from the Oonukal police station had reached Kannur for further procedures.

The Valapattanam police have arrested Jithin and Subhash, associates of Ayanki who helped him abscond.

Arjun Ayanki was brought to the Kuthuparamba magistrate from the Kannur cybercrime police station. Even though he was arrested, the Kerala police have been facing allegations related to his arrest.

It seems a search for the history-sheeter was carried out in Pathanamthitta's Mallappally as well. Police had forced their way into some of the houses in Mallappally without giving a valid explanation. This included the residence of a local CPM secretary as well. The police are yet to respond to these allegations.

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Arjun Ayanki was arrested by the police on the basis of a tip-off from an auto driver. Suspecting that the passenger was Ayanki, the driver alerted the police. Officers subsequently checked CCTV footage and confirmed his identity before moving to the flat where he was staying. The Kannur Cyber Police had registered a case based on Ayanki's social-media posts challenging the Home Minister. The development came amid an intensified police search for him following a series of posts and messages allegedly targeting police officers.