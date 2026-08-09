Idukki drug peddler placed under preventive detention on Home Minister’s orders
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A 35-year-old man has been detained under preventive measures for a year in Idukki district.
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The detention is due to his alleged involvement in widespread drug peddling.
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The action was initiated by the Idukki District Police Chief's recommendation to the Home Department.
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Idukki: A 35-year-old man allegedly involved in widespread drug peddling in the district has been placed under preventive detention following a special order issued by the Home Department.
The accused, Faisal of Thoniplackal, Thattakkuzha, Udumbannoor, was detained under the law aimed at preventing illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
The action was taken based on a recommendation submitted by the Idukki District Police Chief to the Home Department. Faisal has been lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail and will remain under preventive detention for one year.