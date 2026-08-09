Idukki: A 35-year-old man allegedly involved in widespread drug peddling in the district has been placed under preventive detention following a special order issued by the Home Department.

The accused, Faisal of Thoniplackal, Thattakkuzha, Udumbannoor, was detained under the law aimed at preventing illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The action was taken based on a recommendation submitted by the Idukki District Police Chief to the Home Department. Faisal has been lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail and will remain under preventive detention for one year.