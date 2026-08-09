A recent tragedy at a dairy farm in Nayattuparamba, Kannur, reported in the media, serves as a stark wake-up call for dairy farmers across Kerala. This incident is not an isolated one; it mirrors a systemic crisis that could repeat in almost any commercial dairy farm in the state. To understand the root cause behind such disasters, we must look past bureaucratic lapses and focus on a fundamental, often overlooked aspect of dairy farming: bovine nutrition.

A telling diagnosis

As a veterinary professional who has spent decades studying the dairy sector, I reached out to the farm manager to investigate the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. A quick diagnostic conversation revealed a familiar and worrying pattern. When asked about the physical condition of the herd, the manager confirmed that the cows had loose, foul-smelling dung, and some even passed black stool. Surprisingly to him, many also suffered from swollen knees, joint pain, and lameness. Crucially, the farm was receiving a low price of just ₹42 per litre of milk because of a significant drop in fat and solid-not-fat (SNF) content.

The manager explained that they fed the cows a mix of maize grass, Napier grass, silage, and commercial feed pellets. At first glance, a daily ration of 10 kg of fodder alongside 6 to 10 kg of pellets seems substantial. However, a scientific analysis of this feeding regime reveals a dangerous nutritional imbalance that is quietly plaguing dairy farms across the state.

Representative image. Photo Credit:kunphel/istockphoto.com

The critical role of structural fibre

Unlike humans or non-ruminants, cows have a highly specialised digestive system that cannot function without "structural fibre" — the tough cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin found in plant cell walls. Pellets alone cannot replace this. For optimal rumen health, a cow's daily dry matter intake must consist of at least 50% forage and 50% concentrate feed. When calculating these ratios, it is vital to account for moisture content. Grass, for instance, contains about 75% moisture, meaning 10 kg of fresh maize grass yields only 2.5 kg of actual dry matter. Conversely, factory-made pellets contain only 10% moisture, meaning 10 kg of pellets translates to 9 kg of dry matter.

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For a high-yielding cow eating 10 kg of grass and 6 kg of pellets, the grass provides just 31.6% of the total dry matter. This severe deficit in structural fibre is the primary trigger for a metabolic disorder known as ruminal acidosis.

Understanding ruminal acidosis

When cows are fed excessive concentrates without enough roughage, the acidity levels in the rumen skyrocket. Ruminal acidosis manifests in several ways, all of which compromise the farm's viability. The milk's fat content drops, lowering the market price. Dung becomes loose and highly acidic. Toxins released in the gut travel to the hooves and joints, causing painful swelling and lameness. Cattle lose their appetite, and the rate of rumination drops significantly — in a healthy farm, 40% to 50% of the herd should be chewing the cud at any given time, but in affected herds, this drops below 30%. This acidic environment also triggers frequent mastitis and compromises the animal’s immune system, leaving the herd highly vulnerable to secondary infections and sudden mortality.

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A scientifically balanced diet model

To prevent such metabolic crises, particularly in high-yielding cows producing around 25 litres of milk daily, farmers must adopt structured feed formulations. For a cow weighing 400 kg and yielding 25 litres of milk (with 4% fat), an ideal daily ration includes:

• Maize fodder: 35 kg

• Commercial feed pellets: 5 kg

• De-oiled rice bran: 3 kg

• De-oiled soybean meal: 2 kg

• Maize powder: 2.5 kg

• Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda): 40 g

• Mineral mixture: 35 g

• Dicalcium phosphate: 40 g

Dr. Abraham Mathew

In this balanced diet, 42% of the total dry matter comes from forage, and 58% comes from concentrates. The total dry matter intake of 20 kg equals 5% of the cow's body weight, a volume that high-yielding cows can easily consume when healthy. Incorporating sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is a highly cost-effective way to buffer rumen acidity, though it should be viewed as a health supplement rather than feed. This balanced formulation reduces the production cost of milk to just ₹23.40 per litre, proving that scientific management is both life-saving and highly profitable.

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Ultimately, dairy profitability does not just rely on high milk volume or market rates. It hinges on scientific herd management, ensuring cow longevity, and lowering production costs through balanced, fibre-rich nutrition.