Wandoor: A major All-India marathon is set to take place in Wandoor, Malappuram, this November to raise awareness about kidney diseases and promote community health. Organised by the Wandoor Sneha Kidney Patients Welfare Society, the 'Run Wandoor Run' event aims to rally public support for kidney care and raise funds for underprivileged patients.

MLA AP Anil Kumar officially launched the marathon logo at a special ceremony. The Sneha Kidney Patients Welfare Society has been active in the region for the past 13 years, providing life-saving support, including dialysis financial aid, to hundreds of patients.

Event categories and structure

The organisers announced that the marathon will feature competitions in two distances: 10 km and 4 km, divided across four categories to encourage participation from people of all ages and fitness levels. The initiative is expected to attract athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health advocates from across the country.

Prominent local leaders and organising committee members, including Anil Niravil, KK Mukthar, KP Bhaskaran, KP Ajmal, Afsal Seelath, Naseem Nalakath, and V Haneefa, spoke at the launch event, urging the public to support the cause.