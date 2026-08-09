The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is preparing to forge a strategic sister-city partnership with Missouri City in Texas, USA, with a focus on urban development, technology and waste management.

As a major step towards the proposed collaboration, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh held discussions with Missouri City Mayor Robin J Elackatt during his visit to the US.

Focus on technology and infrastructure

According to Mayor V V Rajesh, the proposed partnership will promote cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure development, public services, investment and trade.

Picture: Special arrangement

During the meeting, Mayor Robin J Elackatt highlighted Missouri City’s achievements in sustainable waste management and recycling. Rajesh also visited several animal welfare centres in the city to study their operational models and explore the scope for adopting similar practices in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of his US visit, Rajesh also met Stafford Mayor Ken Mathew to discuss municipal governance and possible areas of cooperation.

Reviving global partnerships

The proposed sister-city initiative marks a renewed effort by Thiruvananthapuram to establish international municipal partnerships.

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Previous administrations had explored similar collaborations with Barcelona in Spain and Veliky Novgorod in Russia. However, the proposals did not materialise due to a lack of follow-up and sustained interest from the municipal corporation.

Diplomatic backing

The latest initiative has also received support from Indian diplomatic channels. Rajesh said the Indian Embassy in the US had assured full support for expanding cooperation between Thiruvananthapuram and American cities across various sectors.

During his US tour, the Mayor also held discussions with representatives of local governments, universities, research institutions and technology experts to explore opportunities for knowledge-sharing, institutional exchanges and future collaborations.