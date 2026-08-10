Eight live bullets were found abandoned in a plastic cover on a tarred public road near Karakundu Bridge at Thottekodu in Thonoorkara, Thrissur, on Sunday morning.

Chelakkara police received information about bullets lying on the road around 8 am. A police team reached the spot around 8.30 am and found the eight bullets.

A case has been registered under Sections 25 (1-B)(a), 3 of the Arms Act, 1959. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the bullets were abandoned without a licence in a manner that could endanger human life. Experts will examine the bullets, police said. Police are investigating how the ammunition reached the spot and who left it there.

Residents suspect that they may have been used for hunting wild boars and were accidentally discarded on the road while being transported.