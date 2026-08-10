Kottayam: At 92, Dolly Varghese still strolls through the flower garden at her Nagampadam home, pausing to admire each bloom with a smile. Every flower that blooms here is a sweet victory over the Meenachil river, which swept away her cherished collection of plants in 2018.

Dolly’s garden has now earned her the state government’s C Achutha Menon Memorial Award for the Best Home Garden, along with a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Spread across half an acre in front of her home near the railway station, the garden is a labour of love spanning six decades. There are too many plants to count, though Dolly puts the number of varieties at around 60. Wherever she travels, she makes it a point to return with at least one plant from the place.

The entrance to the flower garden at Padippuraykkal house in Nagampadam. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The garden thrives in the fertile soil along the banks of the Meenachil river. Dolly relies on compost made from garden waste and neem cake to nourish the plants.

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The garden also houses a large collection of orchids. Dolly says her late husband, K M Varghese, who served as a municipal councillor for 18 years, did not share her passion for plants but never discouraged her.

Age has now made it difficult for Dolly to tend the garden alone and a worker helps with its upkeep. Her son Kora Varghese and daughter in law Elsie Cherian are also always around to lend a hand.