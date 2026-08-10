In Kerala, civic cleaning is often treated as a seasonal task, hastily remembered only when the monsoon clouds gather and floods loom. By the time local bodies and residents scramble into action, waterlogged roads and overflowing drains have already wreaked havoc. While many blame administrative oversight for these recurring crises, a 28-year-old teacher from Iritty in Kannur is showing how proactive citizens can lead the way.

Rain or shine, Vivekanandan is always ready to step in. Whether it is clearing overgrown bushes blocking road signs, clearing mud from choked gutters, or fixing hazardous potholes, he handles these tasks without hesitation.

Vivekanandan cleaning up a blocked drain that has led to waterlogging. Photo: Special Arrangement

By day, Vivekanandan works as an instructor at Marygiri ITI. He dedicates his spare hours to community service, and videos of his selfless cleaning drives have recently gone viral on social media.

Preventative action over post-disaster clean-ups

Speaking about his mission, Vivekanandan notes that waste management and drain clearing are not tasks to be reserved exclusively for flood emergencies. He believes that regular maintenance of water channels can prevent a large percentage of monsoon-related waterlogging. While authorities are quick to build drains, they rarely show the same enthusiasm for keeping them clear. Government guidelines mandate pre-monsoon cleaning, but implementation on the ground remains highly inadequate, leading to predictable waterlogging every year.

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Channeling criticism into passion

While his clean-up videos have garnered significant traction on social media, they also draw occasional criticism. However, Vivekanandan remains unfazed, choosing to focus on the overwhelming positive feedback that fuels his determination. For him, civic cleaning is a passion. He uses his commute to spot public safety hazards and returns after his teaching hours to address them.

Vivekanandan clearing a signal covered by vegetation and waterlogged roads. Photo: Special Arrangement

Empowering citizens to take charge

Instead of directing all blame at government machinery, Vivekanandan urges fellow citizens to recognise their own role in community upkeep. When people ask him why he takes on tasks meant for local departments, his response is clear: these issues directly impact our daily lives, and we must do what we can to fix them rather than merely complaining.

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Inspiring the next generation

What started as a one-man mission is gradually sparking a larger wave of change. Vivekanandan expresses joy at seeing others, particularly young children, take notice of his work and show an interest in keeping their surroundings clean. He proves that real change starts with individual responsibility.