Schools functioning as relief camps in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts will remain closed on Monday as heavy rain continues to affect several parts of Kerala.

In Pathanamthitta, the holiday has been declared for nine schools in Thiruvalla taluk. These institutions have been permitted to conduct classes online.

Educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk of Alappuzha district will also remain closed on Monday. The decision comes after intense rainfall over the past few days led to flooding in several parts of Kuttanad, especially the Upper Kuttanad region.

Meanwhile, restrictions imposed on tourist destinations in Wayanad have been lifted following the green alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from August 10 to 13. However, restrictions on quarrying and machine-assisted earthmoving activities will remain in force. Legal action will be taken against those violating the orders under Sections 51 and 55 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The weather agency has warned of squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. Even though there have been no alerts in any districts, the public has been asked to remain on alert for any weather-related updates.

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The precautionary measures come as several parts of the state continue to experience the effects of heavy rainfall, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.