Visitors to Kovalam's famous shoreline were treated to a rare and colourful sight yesterday as a vibrant blanket of purple jellyfish washed ashore in massive numbers. The striking phenomenon was particularly prominent along the popular Lighthouse and Hawa beaches, drawing curiosity from locals and tourists alike.

Known locally as 'kadachori' or 'onachori', these gelatinous marine creatures are a familiar seasonal occurrence along the southern Kerala coast. According to local fishermen and residents, these jellyfish traditionally wash up during or just after the Onam festival season, which explains their colloquial name, 'onachori'.

No threat to beachgoers

While their bright violet colour and sudden appearance might seem alarming, beachgoers can breathe a sigh of relief. This specific variety of purple jellyfish is harmless to humans and does not possess the painful sting associated with some of its marine cousins. Alongside the massive influx of jellyfish, visitors also reported seeing a few other species of dead fish washing up on the shore, a common occurrence when strong seasonal currents sweep through the Arabian Sea.