The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday, granted bail to T G Mohandas, 71, who was arrested by the Cyber Police for provocative comments on a YouTube video against the student protesters at Jantar Mantar. The police have said in the remand report that he confessed to the crime during the interrogation and that they have seized digital evidence during a search at his residence at Mattanchery on Sunday.

The court placed three conditions for granting bail. He will have to appear for interrogation for three days. The court directed him to sign a register at the police station every Monday. The court also said he shall not repeat similar offence.

The police opposed his bail plea, citing that Mohandas would destroy evidence and that the admin of the YouTube channel was also being traced.

In the bail plea, Mohandas said the Delhi Police have registered 10 FIRs against the protesters and that he only used his fundamental right of freedom of expression.

The bail plea further said the allegations in the FIR are completely politically motivated due to his close association with the RSS and the BJP. The petition also mentioned health concerns.

According to the plea, Mohandas underwent a stroke and has severe illnesses including psoriasis and early Parkinson's disease. The counsel of Mohandas contended that the police act was completely against the rule of law. He prayed to the court to consider his health condition.

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Mohandas, in his petition, also expressed his willingness to abide by any conditions that may be imposed by the court for granting bail. The police registered the case based on an initial complaint filed by Advocate Abdul Khasim, State Organising Committee, Young Democrats, Kerala. Later, 20 more complaints of a similar nature were received by the police.