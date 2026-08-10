The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Monday revoked the suspension of two officials who faced disciplinary action for penalising a vehicle for illegal modifications. The move follows fierce protests among the officials who sternly objected to the suspension order issued by the Transport Commissioner.

Two Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors under the Adoor Sub Regional Transport Office, Laiju B and Shameer M, were placed under suspension on August 6 after they had booked a vehicle in Pathanamthitta citing unauthorised modifications.

In the order, it was cited that they targeted a vehicle which was used for flood relief and such actions caused disrepute to the state government. The officials were also slammed for not applying enough discretion in acting against the vehicle.

The staff association hit back, saying that the owner who was penalised had been a repeat offender and was earlier fined in 2024 and 2026 for similar violations. The officials have said they acted based on instructions from the MVD and the High Court orders. Transport Minister C P John had also backed the suspension order.

Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam issued an order on August 10 reinstating both the officials in service. According to the order, Laiju has been transferred to the Kazhakootam Sub Regional Transport Office (SRTO), while Shameer has been asked to join the Mavelikkara SRTO. The order notes that departmental probe against the officials will continue.