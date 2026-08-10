The Cyber Police, who arrested RSS ideologue T G Mohandas on Monday, for airing incendiary comments against the student protesters at Jantar Mantar have issued notices to Google seeking information on registration and log-in of the accounts used to post the controversial video, according to the remand report.

The report submitted by the Cyber Police at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram shows that Google was also served a notice under the IT Act which nullifies exemption from liability of the intermediary in certain cases.

As per the provision, the exemption will not apply if the intermediary fails to expeditiously remove or disable access to the material even after receiving actual knowledge or being notified by the Government that the information or data controlled by the intermediary was being used to commit the unlawful act.

A total of 20 complaints were received in connection with the case. During the search conducted on Sunday at the residence of Mohandas at Mattanchery, the police seized his mobile phone, hard disc, modem and microphone used to produce the video. Initially, Mohandas didn't cooperate with the investigation and denied charges against him in the FIR.

He later confessed to the crime after he was confronted with evidence in the interrogation room of Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber police station. The remand report also cited that Mohandas was an accused in other cases registered at Arthungal police station and Kadavanthra police station in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

The police have sought his judicial custody for 14 days citing that the investigation was in preliminary stage and that if given bail, he could influence other witnesses and destroy evidence. The police said he had to be questioned further and additional digital evidence had to be seized from him. The police are also tracing the admin of the YouTube channel 'Pathrika' on which Mohandas posted the video. The police also cited that Mohandas could go into hiding and tamper with the digital evidence.

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The police registered the case based on an initial complaint filed by Advocate Abdul Khasim, State Organising committee, Young Democrats, Kerala, Later 20 more complaints of similar nature were received by the police.

As per the case, Mohandas posted two videos on July 24 and 25 in which he made threatening remarks like, "The protesters include women who like rape". He also stated in the video that the students who protested at Jantar Mantar seeking resignation of the Union Education Minister should be shot to death. The police registered a case against Mohandas under the sections of IT Act, Kerala Police Act and BNS.