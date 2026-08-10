Thrissur student critically injured during CBSE taekwondo tournament; family files plaint with Board chairman
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A Class 12 student sustained critical head injuries during a Taekwondo tournament in Maharashtra after allegedly being kicked in the groin and head while a bout was being stopped.
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The student's family has filed a complaint seeking an inquiry into the conduct of the referee, tournament organisers, and accompanying school staff, alleging rule violations and a failure to act.
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The family is demanding the preservation of CCTV footage and tournament records, and has reserved the right to take legal action if prompt action isn't taken by CBSE officials.
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A Class 12 student from Thrissur has suffered critical head injuries during a CBSE South Zone-II Taekwondo tournament held at Sanskar Bharati Public School in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. Faiz Abdul Jalal, 18, a student of Ansar English School, Perumpilavu, was participating in the tournament representing his school when he was injured on August 3.
According to a complaint submitted by his father, Abdul Jalal, to the CBSE chairman and other officials, Faiz sustained the injury after an opponent allegedly kicked him in the groin and subsequently delivered a kick to his head while the bout was being stopped. The family has enclosed CCTV footage of the incident and sought an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the injury, the complaint read.
Faiz was admitted to Bhogawar Hospital in Chandrapur around 5.30 pm on August 3 in critical condition. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam, where he remains on ventilator support.
The family has sought an immediate inquiry into the conduct of the referee, tournament organisers and accompanying school staff. The complaint alleged that the referee failed to act on rule violations during the bout and has sought preservation and release of the CCTV footage, incident report and other tournament records.
The family has also requested the details of the opponent and the officials who officiated the bout. In the complaint, the father said the accompanying teachers initially shifted Faiz to the hospital but left for their native place after his arrival, despite the student's critical condition. The family has stated that it reserves the right to pursue legal action against those responsible if immediate action is not taken by the CBSE officials.