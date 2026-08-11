RSS ideologue T G Mohandas will appear for interrogation before the Cyber Police on Tuesday, a day after the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted him bail in a case registered over provocative comments against protesters at Jantar Mantar in a YouTube video.

As part of the bail conditions, the court directed Mohandas to appear for interrogation for three days. He has also been asked to sign a register at the police station every Monday and refrain from repeating similar offences.

The Cyber Police had arrested Mohandas on Sunday after registering a case based on a complaint filed by Advocate Abdul Khasim, State Organising Committee member of Young Democrats, Kerala. The police later received 20 more complaints alleging similar remarks.

In its remand report, the police stated that Mohandas had confessed to the offence during interrogation and that digital evidence was seized during a search conducted at his residence in Mattanchery on Sunday.

The police had opposed his bail plea, arguing that he could tamper with evidence and that the administrator of the YouTube channel was still being traced.

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In his bail petition, Mohandas claimed that the case was politically motivated due to his association with the RSS and BJP. He said his remarks were protected under his fundamental right to freedom of expression and pointed out that the Delhi Police had registered 10 FIRs against the protesters.

The petition also cited his health concerns, stating that he had suffered a stroke and was undergoing treatment for conditions including psoriasis and early Parkinson’s disease. His counsel argued that the police action was against the rule of law and urged the court to consider his medical condition while granting bail.

The court granted bail after imposing the conditions, including mandatory appearance for interrogation.