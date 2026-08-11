The India Meteorological Department has forecast a respite from heavy rain in Kerala over the coming week. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Kuttanad on Tuesday, as the impact of the recent rains continues to be felt in the region.

No weather alerts have been issued in the state for the next seven days. Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph, occasionally reaching higher speeds, are likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep on August 11.

The Alappuzha district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad on Tuesday. The holiday applies to professional colleges, anganwadis and tuition centres as well. All educational institutions in Alappuzha district functioning as relief camps will also remain closed.

Schools in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts that are functioning as relief camps have also been granted a holiday. Examinations scheduled in advance will be held as planned.

Meanwhile, floodwaters have started receding in Kuttanad, though waterlogging persists in and around several houses. With low-lying areas still inundated, people who had left their homes continue to stay in relief camps. Traffic has been restored on the AC Road, which was inundated over the past few days.

Restrictions on Wayanad tourist destinations lifted

District Collector D R Meghashree has ordered the withdrawal of restrictions imposed on tourist destinations in Wayanad after the IMD issued a green alert for the district from August 10 to 13.

However, restrictions on quarrying activities and mechanised soil removal will continue.

The district collector said punitive action would be taken against those violating the order under Sections 51 and 55 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.