Sulthan Bathery: Police arrested a woman and her friend on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling 41.56 grams of MDMA under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The two were intercepted by a joint team of the Sulthan Bathery police and District Anti-Narcotics Squad at the Muthanga check post while travelling from Mysuru towards Wayanad in a car around noon.

The accused have been identified as Muhammed Raseel, 31, of Thettammal in Malappuram, and Swetlana, 21, of Eriyad in Kodungallur, Thrissur.

According to police, the MDMA was concealed in a hidden pocket of Raseel’s trousers. The car, bearing registration number KL 10 BB 2213, was also seized.

Sulthan Bathery Sub-Inspector K Sreethu led the operation. Police are investigating the source of the contraband and its intended destination.