Kaduthuruthy is facing a massive invasion of African giant snails, disrupting daily life and sparking serious health alarms. The worst-hit areas include Puli Koottummel in Ward 4, Ethakkuzhi in Wards 12 and 13, and Kapikkad, where the infestation has persisted and worsened over the last few months.

The sheer scale of the invasion has left residents unable to go about their daily routine, with many expressing dread over even preparing meals or stepping out of their homes. Hundreds of these snails can be seen clinging to compound walls, roadside drains, courtyards, and domestic wells. They are also devouring local crops, vegetable patches, and ornamental plants, causing significant losses to farmers and households.

Beyond the destruction of vegetation, the proliferation of the African giant snail poses a severe threat to public health. These invasive snails are known carriers of pathogens that can cause eosinophilic meningitis, a serious brain infection that primarily threatens young children. Despite the escalating crisis, villagers allege that the Kaduthuruthy panchayat, along with the health and agriculture departments, has failed to initiate any coordinated eradication drives or health campaigns.

Currently, residents are resorting to basic home remedies like using common salt to destroy the snails individually when they enter home compounds. However, this is proving highly ineffective against the sheer volume of the pests. The villagers are now demanding that the authorities step in and spray copper sulphate solution within a half-kilometre radius of the affected zones to contain the spread and eliminate the breeding grounds before the menace reaches neighbouring regions.